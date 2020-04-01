Breaking News
Florida stay-at-home order: Gov. DeSantis issues executive order in response to coronavirus

Small businesses still open keeping hope in midst of coronavirus pandemic

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Fabrica Pizza in Tampa’s Channel District.

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Video from inside Fabrica Pizza in Tampa’s Channel District shows the art of pizza making in full swing.

Owner Estefania Greco is lucky. She said she has not had to lay-off anyone at the Tampa or St. Petersburg locations.

“We want to see the glass half full, instead of half empty,” Greco said.

She tells 8 On Your Side her business partner recently filed an application for small business help from the government. It is certainly a path many business owners in Tampa, and beyond, will take in order to get by during the uncertain times.

Something else they must rely upon: the community’s help.

“We’ll get through it. I’m confident of that. We have a strong community that’s been supporting everybody and that’s what it’s all about because if we don’t have their support, we can’t be in business,” Greco said.

WHAT TO KNOW:

  • Florida reporting 6,955 cases and 87 deaths
  • Gov. Ron DeSantis issues ‘stay at home’ order starting April 2 for 30 days
  • Pinellas and Hillsborough counties implementing ‘safer-at-home’ orders
  • Travelers from NY tri-state area and New Orleans coming to Florida must quarantine for 14 days under new executive order
  • Florida schools closed through at least May 1

The owner of DI Coffee Bar on Davis Islands tells 8 On Your Side business is down. He hopes to keep the takeout window open in order to keep his workers employed.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced a stay-at-home order for the state on Wednesday.

With it comes good news for essential businesses, like restaurants: they can remain open providing takeout and delivery services to those who want a taste of normalcy.

“We have enforcement mechanisms that we have with the others. If you are providing essential services, if you are getting essential services. If you’re not, you’ll be protecting your fellow Floridians better if you stay at home,” the governor said.

LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Gov. DeSantis issues statewide stay-at-home order

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gov. DeSantis issues statewide stay-at-home order"

March 2020 ranks as the second warmest and ties for the driest March

Thumbnail for the video titled "March 2020 ranks as the second warmest and ties for the driest March"

Busch Gardens offers free animal, nature learning resources to teachers, families

Thumbnail for the video titled "Busch Gardens offers free animal, nature learning resources to teachers, families"

Magic Kingdom

Thumbnail for the video titled "Magic Kingdom"

Florida Gov. directs increase of SNAP benefits

Thumbnail for the video titled "Florida Gov. directs increase of SNAP benefits"

Hasbro launches website to keep families busy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hasbro launches website to keep families busy"

USF's food pantry helps fight food insecurities amid pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "USF's food pantry helps fight food insecurities amid pandemic"

1 dead, 2 injured in Lakeland crash

Thumbnail for the video titled "1 dead, 2 injured in Lakeland crash"

Wednesday Midday Weather Update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday Midday Weather Update"

Two cruise ships with Floridians board stuck at sea with deceased and sick passengers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Two cruise ships with Floridians board stuck at sea with deceased and sick passengers"
More Local News

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss