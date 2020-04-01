Small businesses still open keeping hope in midst of coronavirus pandemic

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Video from inside Fabrica Pizza in Tampa’s Channel District shows the art of pizza making in full swing.

Owner Estefania Greco is lucky. She said she has not had to lay-off anyone at the Tampa or St. Petersburg locations.

“We want to see the glass half full, instead of half empty,” Greco said.

She tells 8 On Your Side her business partner recently filed an application for small business help from the government. It is certainly a path many business owners in Tampa, and beyond, will take in order to get by during the uncertain times.

Something else they must rely upon: the community’s help.

“We’ll get through it. I’m confident of that. We have a strong community that’s been supporting everybody and that’s what it’s all about because if we don’t have their support, we can’t be in business,” Greco said.

The owner of DI Coffee Bar on Davis Islands tells 8 On Your Side business is down. He hopes to keep the takeout window open in order to keep his workers employed.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced a stay-at-home order for the state on Wednesday.

With it comes good news for essential businesses, like restaurants: they can remain open providing takeout and delivery services to those who want a taste of normalcy.

“We have enforcement mechanisms that we have with the others. If you are providing essential services, if you are getting essential services. If you’re not, you’ll be protecting your fellow Floridians better if you stay at home,” the governor said.

