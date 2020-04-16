Breaking News
Coronavirus in Tampa Bay: Which zip codes have most COVID-19 cases?

Small businesses suing insurance companies after being denied claims

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this April 2, 2020 file photo, a notice of closure is posted at The Great Frame Up in Grosse Pointe Woods, Mich. The government is closing in on the $349 billion lending limit on its Paycheck Protection Program that is sending relief money to the nation’s small businesses. The Small Business Administration says that it has approved more than 1.6 million loans worth more than $339 billion. The program will likely reach its ceiling Thursday, April 16. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

TAMPA, Fla (WFLA) – This is a tough time for small businesses, and they are looking for help anywhere they can get it. What should you do if your insurance company isn’t there when you need them most?

At Prime Time Sports Grill in Tampa, the owner, Douglas Craine is trying to keep his cool.

“I keep my lights off and we’ve got a waycool for the air conditioner so we open up the doors and try to keep it cool with the waycool,” said craine.

Craine thought his business interruption insurance would help take the heat off, too.

“It’s business interruption and we’re interrupted,” said craine.

Craine’s insurance claim came back…Denied.

“We’re just trying to make ends meet. I would’ve thought they could at least help us out after 20 years of paying insurance. What do we pay it for,” asked craine.

“I think as we see those denials come in we’re going to start to see those lawsuits,” said matthew hall an insurance attorney with hill, ward, henderson law firm.

Douglas craine did just that; suing the underwriters for his policy on april 2nd. While other businesses have found pandemic clauses in their policies craine’s attorney michael laurato with austin and laurato p.A. In tampa says prime time sports grill’s policy had no such clause.

“If you have a business interruption policy and you’re subject to any sort of restrictions for your work, which is essentially everybody almost, file the claim. It usually doesn’t cost anything to file a claim,” advised hall.

At least 7 states are proposing bills that would force insurance companies to pay out business interruption policies to businesses affected by COVID-19.
So far, Florida is not one of them.

For now Prime Time Sports just wants their insurance company to do right by them.

“Without the help of that we’re not going to make it,” said Craine.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Suncoast PACE creates 'socialization kits' for older adults in Pinellas Co. during coronavirus pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "Suncoast PACE creates 'socialization kits' for older adults in Pinellas Co. during coronavirus pandemic"

a St. Petersburg restaurant is offering special deals to attract customers including free toilet paper

Thumbnail for the video titled "a St. Petersburg restaurant is offering special deals to attract customers including free toilet paper"

GAME ON: Tampa arcade will now rent out and deliver games to your home

Thumbnail for the video titled "GAME ON: Tampa arcade will now rent out and deliver games to your home"

GAME ON: Tampa arcade will now rent out and deliver games to your home

Thumbnail for the video titled "GAME ON: Tampa arcade will now rent out and deliver games to your home"

evan reopening economy

Thumbnail for the video titled "evan reopening economy"

LN HSCO DRIVE BY

Thumbnail for the video titled "LN HSCO DRIVE BY"

Watson Clinic cardiologist tests positive for COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Watson Clinic cardiologist tests positive for COVID-19"

Coping with the pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coping with the pandemic"

Construction worker has arm amputated after high pressure water line explodes

Thumbnail for the video titled "Construction worker has arm amputated after high pressure water line explodes"

Nurse couple unites to fight virus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Nurse couple unites to fight virus"

Pet food, cleaning supplies stolen from Humane Society of the Nature Coast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pet food, cleaning supplies stolen from Humane Society of the Nature Coast"

Polk County coronavirus: Sun 'n Fun offering 'Home Edition' in lieu of massive annual aerospace expo

Thumbnail for the video titled "Polk County coronavirus: Sun 'n Fun offering 'Home Edition' in lieu of massive annual aerospace expo"
More Local News

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss