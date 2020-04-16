Breaking News
Coronavirus in Tampa Bay: Which zip codes have most COVID-19 cases?
Live Now
Pinellas commission discusses reopening county’s beaches, pools

Small business paycheck protection program on hold after reaching lending limit

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Nexstar DC photo)

NEW YORK (AP) — The government’s paycheck protection loan program for small businesses is on hold. The Small Business Administration said Thursday that it reached the $349 billion lending limit for the program.

Thousands of small business owners whose loans have not yet been processed must now wait for Congress to approve a Trump administration request for another $250 billion for the program.

Lawmakers have been haggling over whether to extend the program as it stands now, or whether to add provisions that among other things would help minority businesses. It’s unclear when they might reach an agreement that would allow loan approvals to continue.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and SBA head Jovita Carranza on Wednesday urged Congress to approve more funds. Meanwhile, thousands of businesses are still applying, hoping to get loans when Congress approves an extension of the program.

LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Lyft launches food, medicine supply delivery

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lyft launches food, medicine supply delivery"

Hillsborough Co. EPG set to vote on face covering mandate

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hillsborough Co. EPG set to vote on face covering mandate"

Monday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday Morning Forecast"

Hundreds of volunteers are sewing homemade masks for first responders and health care workers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hundreds of volunteers are sewing homemade masks for first responders and health care workers"

37-year-old Brandon COVID-19 victim chronicled disease on Facebook up until death

Thumbnail for the video titled "37-year-old Brandon COVID-19 victim chronicled disease on Facebook up until death"

Animal sanctuary in need of donations

Thumbnail for the video titled "Animal sanctuary in need of donations"

Erin Andrews sends meals to Tampa General Hospital

Thumbnail for the video titled "Erin Andrews sends meals to Tampa General Hospital"

Locals call Siesta Key a "ghost town" without tourists

Thumbnail for the video titled "Locals call Siesta Key a "ghost town" without tourists"

Stimulus check FAQ: Better Call Behnken clears up confusion on coronavirus relief money

Thumbnail for the video titled "Stimulus check FAQ: Better Call Behnken clears up confusion on coronavirus relief money"
More Local News

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss