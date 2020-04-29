Small business owners waiting on details of plan to reopen Florida economy

TAMPA (WFLA) – SoHo Cycling on Kennedy Boulevard in Tampa closed up shop before a mandatory order came to tell them to stop business.

Michelle Gobea says they were concerned early on about the safety of their customers and staff.

“We rely on people and a lot of people in one room,” said Gobea.

The mandatory business shutdown has been difficult for Gobea and her employees.

“I mean it’s the right thing to do and we’re glad that we did it, but we employ, I think 29 people here right now and so everybody right now is out of a job including myself,” said Gobea who is now worried about how long the shutdown will last for businesses like hers. “Six weeks with no income, not generating any revenue, we’re on Kennedy so our rent is pretty high, not being able to pay the rent, so it’s been scary.”

She not the only business that’s hurting right now.

Roberto Torres owns seven restaurants in the Tampa Bay area and is concerned about how the future will look, even when his places of business are allowed to reopen.

“I think for us specifically it’s going to be a little too early, so we are going to try to remain and not let people hang out in our dining room, at least until May 15th,” said Torres.

Torres says when his restaurants are allowed to reopen, things will look different. He plans to put sinks with soap in several areas so that customers can easily wash their hands.

Torres says, there will be several changes so that everyone can be safe, as life begins to return to normal.

