‘Slow and steady’: Gov. DeSantis doesn’t give date or timeline for reopening Florida

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Florida’s stay-at-home order has been in place for almost a month now.

Time appears to have stopped at places like shops, restaurants and public parks.

But Gov. Ron DeSantis visited Tampa on Monday and offered a glimmer of hope for those who want to be back in business.

“Folks should see the light at the end of the tunnel for the State of Florida,” he said, sitting alongside health care professionals. “It’s not gonna be something like a switch is gonna be flipped. This is gonna be slow and steady wins the race. It’s going to be methodical.”

The governor did not indicate when Floridians will see the gradual reopening begin. No specific date or week was given by the governor.

DeSantis acknowledged that, for some, it could seem like a daunting process.

“There’s probably gonna be some people who think it’s too slow, and I get that, but I think the country’s never gone through anything like this,” the governor said.

Over the weekend, protesters took to Tampa’s Kennedy Boulevard with a message to lawmakers. They want the county and state to reopen as soon as possible.

The issue of reopening was front and center at Monday’s Hillsborough County Emergency Policy Group meeting.

County Commissioner Sandra Murman, one of eight elected leaders on the panel, said things in the county cannot get back to normal until the governor gives the green light.

“We don’t have a choice whether to wait or not. We have to wait for his actions because we are under his order,” Murman said.