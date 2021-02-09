Skyway 10K race goes virtual this year amid pandemic

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — The 4th annual Skyway 10K, which benefits the Armed Forces Families Foundation, will be virtual instead of in-person this year, race organizers announced Tuesday.

“Due to COVID-19, our priority is the safety and well-being of our participants, volunteers, and staff,” said Nick Peters, executive director of the Armed Forces Families Foundation. “While we won’t be able to take in the extraordinary views from the top of the Bob Graham Sunshine Skyway Bridge this year, we’re hopeful that people will be excited to participate in this event virtually and safely support our armed forces and their families.”

The race, which normally takes place on the northbound lanes of the Sunshine Skyway Bridge, will now take place in a virtual format from March 6 to March 31. Runners will be able to print off a 2021 race bib. They can run the race on their treadmill or anywhere that pedestrians are legally allowed to run. They won’t be allowed on limited access roadways such as Interstate 275 and the Sunshine Skyway Bridge. Runners will need to print off a completion certificate to receive their medal and a shirt.

Registration for the race will open on Wednesday, Feb. 10 at 10 a.m. The fee is $55.

The first 2,000 registrants will be able to bypass next year’s lottery system and register for the Skyway 10K in 2022.

The race benefits the Armed Forces Families Foundation, which has raised more than $4.8 million to benefit military families to date.

To register, visit Skyway10K.com.