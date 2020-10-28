Skipping trick or treating doesn’t mean canceling Halloween amid pandemic

SPRING HILL, Fla. (WFLA) – Parents looking to celebrate Halloween may have a tough time this year as the CDC warns of coronavirus spread during the holiday. 8 is On Your Side with how to celebrate with all the boys and ghouls and stay safe.

“Halloween is definitely not canceled. You just have to be smart and a little bit creative to have the best Halloween ever,” said Denise Mestanza-Taylor of Run DMT blog.

Mestanza-Taylor, a local blogger says instead of dwelling on what’s not happening families should focus on celebrating in a new way. She suggests avoiding crowds and staying outside. Many local farms and pumpkin patches are limiting the number of people.

Places like Sweetfields Farm and Gallagher’s Pumpkin Patch in St. Pete can give opportunities for families to celebrate the fall and to take great pictures. You can pick out a pumpkin and take it home to carve on Halloween.

She also suggests doing Halloween scavenger hunts or hiding treats like you would Easter eggs. For all the sweet tooth’s there is still plenty of candy for everyone without having to go door to door this Halloween.

“My son said, mom why don’t we go and buy our own candy and that way we won’t get any loser candy, and we can just sit and watch a movie and eat our candy,” said Mestanza-Taylor.

For more fun ideas on how to spend Halloween without the fear of COVID-19 haunting your family check out Denise Mestanza-Taylor’s blog, Run DMT, here.

