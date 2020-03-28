Sister of Illinois’ first COVID-19 death has also died of virus

Coronavirus

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

CHICAGO (WGN) — The sister of a retired Chicago nurse who died from COVID-19 has also died from the virus.

The Chicago Tribune reports 63-year-old Wanda Bailey of Crete died Wednesday of pneumonia due to COVID-19.

Bailey was 61-year-old Patricia Frieson’s sister — the retired South Side nurse was the first person to die of COVID-19 in the state last Monday.

Frieson’s family said she suffered from bad asthma and when she went to the hospital, they thought it was just her asthma acting up.

The sisters were part of a large, tight knit family including seven other siblings.

The Tribune said a Waukegan funeral home is handling services for both sisters.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Amazon suspends nearly 4,000 sellers over coronavirus price gouging

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amazon suspends nearly 4,000 sellers over coronavirus price gouging"

pregnant women coronavirus concerns

Thumbnail for the video titled "pregnant women coronavirus concerns"

Ford-produced face shields arriving for health care workers in Sarasota

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ford-produced face shields arriving for health care workers in Sarasota"

a church donated a large amount of food to two organizations that help the community

Thumbnail for the video titled "a church donated a large amount of food to two organizations that help the community"

Hills. Co. order

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hills. Co. order"

Metro Ministries could run out of food as need to feed triples in Tampa Bay amid coronavirus crisis

Thumbnail for the video titled "Metro Ministries could run out of food as need to feed triples in Tampa Bay amid coronavirus crisis"

Sarasota County firefighter tests positive for COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sarasota County firefighter tests positive for COVID-19"

'Every mask makes a difference' Lutz woman makes face mask for medical professionals

Thumbnail for the video titled "'Every mask makes a difference' Lutz woman makes face mask for medical professionals"

WFLA welcomes Brooklyn Hart Benson to family

Thumbnail for the video titled "WFLA welcomes Brooklyn Hart Benson to family"
More Local News

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss