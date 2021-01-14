Sign-up problems persist as Hillsborough administers second round of COVID-19 vaccines

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)—As Hillsborough County enters its second day of the latest round of COVID-19 vaccinations, health officials are urging seniors to arrive to their appointments on time.

The county is set to administer 9,000 doses of the vaccine by the end of Friday. They’re asking seniors who arrive too early for their vaccine appointment to leave and come back at their scheduled time.

The county began another round of vaccinations earlier this week, but problems persist. Dozens of area seniors contacted 8 On Your Side after the county rolled out its new registration system. The county had hired a new vendor after its website crashed last week.

“I had two computers going and two phones going trying to get through, it was incredibly frustrating last week,” said 67-year-old Mark Dufresne.

Dufresne was eventually able to make an appointment.

“It felt like I won the lottery it was almost like I won the Powerball I mean I was so excited,” he told 8 On Your Side, but said he sympathizes with those still who are still struggling to sign up.

Many seniors are fed up with the problems plaguing the process. Hillsborough County officials said they have started to explore registration systems that have been successful in other counties.

It’s unclear how many doses will be allotted for the third round.

