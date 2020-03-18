‘Sign of hope and happiness’: People put Christmas lights back up during outbreak

(WJW) – Christmas is more than two months past, but social media users are digging their lights and decorations back out (or plugging them back in) as a sign of hope during the coronavirus outbreak.

As people across the country are working from home or are under quarantine or lock-down, many have taken to Twitter to share photos of their Christmas lights and to ask others to jump on the bandwagon.

One user wrote: “Christmas lights give me hope and joy. Every year, I look forward to seeing them put up. As a sign of hope and happiness, we’ve put some up. While we’re all having to stay in and away from each other, I thought these would help us all have something joyous and pretty to look at.”

can everyone put up christmas lights rn so i have somethin to look at when i go on my social distancing drives at night just to get out the house without seeing anyone — Michelle Platti 🎄🌈 (@michelleplatti) March 16, 2020

Christmas lights give me hope and joy. Every year, I look forward to seeing them put up. As a sign of hope and happiness, we’ve put some up. While we’re all having to stay in and away from each other, I thought these would help us all have something joyous and pretty to look at. pic.twitter.com/RpB2xK2HLs — Bianca (@Bonkers823) March 18, 2020

Bryanna, Izzy and I are doing our part to put a little happiness back in the world. Our Christmas lights are on and they will stay on until we all get through this. #CoronaOutbreak #christmaslights pic.twitter.com/MK9qEPScFx — Chad Dyer (@chadadyer) March 18, 2020

Re-hang your Christmas lights… you definitely should be a mood booster.

We are in this together. ❤#CoronavirusPandemic #MentalHealthMatters pic.twitter.com/YrzS7s7YAG — Secunda (@LVCece) March 18, 2020