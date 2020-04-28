Siesta Key local builds fence to mitigate crowds during pandemic

SIESTA KEY, Fla. (WFLA) – Sarasota County reopened county-operated beaches Monday for essential activities only.

Officials with the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office tell 8 On Your Side, deputies “‘had no major issues on any beach north to south” and most people were following the rules for social distancing.

WHAT TO KNOW:

Florida is reporting 30,533 cases and 1,046 deaths

cases and deaths Florida K-12 schools will remain online/distance learning through the end of the school year

Florida ‘safer-at-home’ order in effect as of 12:01 a.m. Friday, April 3

Travelers from NY tri-state area and New Orleans coming to Florida must quarantine for 14 days under new executive order

“By all accounts, Sarasota County residents did very well with the modified opening,” said Community Affairs Director Kaitlyn Perez.

Mike Holderness lives on the private part of Siesta Key Beach where he feels people are not sticking to essential activities because there are no official rules or regulations in place.

“The public beach is great. Everybody is abiding, but Sarasota County only owns 10 percent of Siesta Key Beach. The other 90 percent of Siesta Key Beach is private,” said Holderness.

A few weeks back, he and a few of his neighbors decided to take matters into their own hands. Holderness put up a temporary fence on his beach property in hopes of mitigating large crowds that he had seen gathering on the beach despite public beaches being closed.

“I was absolutely terrified for our community. When you see these kids that live at home out here mixing with tourists that were trying to get out of town, that’s just a deadly combination,” said Holderness.

With public beaches back open and public parking lots still closed, Holderness has noticed more people flocking to the areas with no restrictions.

“Unfortunately, this beach is known as the place to go when you don’t want to have supervision,” said the Siesta Key resident.

So for now, the fence stays.

Holderness tells 8 On Your Side he wants to find a way to bring Sarasota County rules and regulations to his private beach so the sheriff’s office can patrol and lifeguards can keep people safe, whether we are dealing with a pandemic or not.

Not all of the Siesta Key locals are happy with the fence. Surveillance video has captured people cutting it down a number of times in the past several weeks, including early Tuesday morning. Some people have even argued that the temporary fence is illegal.

“People are going crazy about it, that he should rip it down,” said Barbi Igneri who lives on Siesta Key.

Sarasota County officials tells 8 On Your Side the fence is not illegal, but it is unauthorized because it was put up without a permit. County staff issued a notice of violation followed by an affidavit of violation. Since the fence is still standing, the matter will go before a special magistrate who will determine any possible fines.

Holderness tells 8 On Your Side he has no plans to take down the fence.

“I told [Sarasota] County that until there are Parks and Recreation rules in place and this is managed, it is not lawless, that the public will likely not see the light of day from this beach again per this entire community,” said Holderness.

The homeowner says in his years living on Siesta Key, he’s never had a problem welcoming the public onto his private beach. This, he says, is a matter of public safety.

LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC: