Sickles grad overcomes major medical issue to graduate on time

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The signs in the front of Jacob Key’s home tell folks he’s graduating. But there would have to be a lot more signs to tell the story of he got here.

Like most teens, Jake was super excited to start his senior year in high school.

The soon to be Sickles High grad was part of the news team and loved playing baseball.

But then, life threw him a curve ball.

“I noticed balance problems when I was pitching and stuff. So I noticed balance problems and I told my parents and they thought it was a laziness issue or something like that. I told them, ‘no something’s wrong,’” Jake said.



















That something wrong wasn’t a case of the “teens.”

His balance issue then came with slurred speech. So his parents took him to get an MRI, which found a tumor on his right acoustic nerve.

Instead of preparing for things like prom, he had to prep for surgery.

“I got it at 17, so the doctors were shocked. They had never seen it in a kid this age before and especially the size. So I wasn’t focused on the size it was because I knew it was gonna get fixed,” Jake said.

After surgery, Jake had to learn simple things all over again, like how to now use his left hand, how to walk and he’s now is deaf in his right ear.

His struggle was near and dear to the Sickles High family. He’s been a part of them for as long as he can remember. His dad teaches there and is a coach.

“It was surreal. It was completely surreal. I’m like that’s not really there and that’s not really happening to us,” mom Sara said.

Jake’s surgeries were a success.

He was even able to throw out a pitch for a Sickles game.

His senior pictures were taken one week after surgery and he spent every single day in February at Tampa General Hospital undergoing radiation, then making it to school on time to keep up his studies.

The silver lining?

“I think it’s taught him to appreciate life a little bit more. He talked a little bit about his academics… and he was amazing this year,” dad Mark Key said.

Those academics will take him to the University of Alabama to study communications.