Sick Pasco Co. woman claims she was told she likely has coronavirus and can’t get tested

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Pasco County woman is sick, confused and scared for her life. She says doctors told her she may have the coronavirus, but when she sought out testing she was told she couldn’t get it. She’s worried and wants 8 On Your Sides to help get her answers.

We reached out to the Florida Department of Health Thursday morning, they’re at the center of the confusion on this case. While we wait to get a response from them Kala Houston, 30, is sitting home, sick and worried.

“It feels like a movie or a bad dream,” said Houston. She said she started to feel sick last week. She wanted answers about what was wrong with her so she went to the ER 24/7 walk-in clinic in Palm Harbor.

Houston said she was given a shocking diagnosis. She says a doctor at the clinic gave her this paper, which reads “You very likely have coronavirus or COVID-19”.

“They tested me for the flu, it’s not the flu,” said Houston. “My mom watched me sleep, I was wheezing all night, coughing up green and blood.”

Houston wanted to be tested for the Coronavirus to know for sure but she says she was told she didn’t meet the CDC testing criteria for the coronavirus. Instead, she claims she was given antibiotics and told to quarantine herself.

ER 24/7 In Palm Harbor

ER 24/7 In Palm Harbor

This is a document Kala Houston said she was given by doctor at ER 24/7 in Palm Harbor

Thursday morning Houston says she got a follow-up call from the FL Department of Health saying they spoke with the doctor at the clinic and that he had changed his mind on her diagnosis – and doesn’t know what she has.

8 on your side reached out to both the Florida Department of Health and the ER 24/7 clinic in Palm Harbor. The ER Clinic released this statement, saying:

At Medical Center of Trinity and our freestanding ERs, we treat patients with infectious diseases every day and the safety of our patients, colleagues and community are our top priority. We follow CDC recommendations for the safety of our patients and caregivers, and evaluate patients for the coronavirus based on Health Department guidelines; further the decision to test a patient for COVID-19 is made by the County Health Department in consultation with the patient’s treatment team. Local hospitals are unable to perform tests for COVID-19 themselves.” Mary Sommise, Director of Marketing

Houston said doctors never called her to let her know she didn’t have the disease, but when she called them she said she no longer has to be quarantined. But she says her mom is already getting sick and is worried about infecting others. Overall, she said she’s sick, frustrated and confused.

LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK: