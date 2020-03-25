Live Now
Hillsborough County officials unanimously approve curfew, stay at home orders

Shutdown Florida: Over 245,000 sign petition to Gov. DeSantis

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Over 245,000 people have signed a Change.org petition to Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and the Florida State Senate to shut down the state in the midst of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

As of 6:15 p.m. Wednesday, 247,602 have signed the petition.

“Florida Governor Ron Desantis our family are in risk, please SHUT DOWN Florida. Around 100 Florida residents are infected everyday,” Julio Torres, the creator of the petition, wrote on the website.

WHAT TO KNOW:

  • Florida reporting 1,977 cases and 23 deaths
  • Gov. Ron DeSantis holding off on issuing ‘stay at home’ order
  • Pinellas and Hillsborough counties working on implementing orders
  • Travelers from NY, NJ and CT coming to Florida must quarantine for 14 days under new executive order
  • Florida schools closed through at least April 15, districts being asked to be prepared to possibly extend educational calendars through June 30

Gov. DeSantis said on Monday he wants to avoid a statewide lockdown, saying he believes targeting counties hit hardest by the coronavirus for the most extreme measures is the preferable path.

He said he doesn’t want to cause unnecessary financial hardship or create unintended consequences such as people fleeing the state and spreading the disease.

As of Wednesday, there were 1,977 cases of coronavirus affecting Florida and its residents. A total of 23 people have died in the state during the pandemic.

LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

students across Hillsborough County are receiving school supplies thanks to the Hillsborough Education Foundation

Thumbnail for the video titled "students across Hillsborough County are receiving school supplies thanks to the Hillsborough Education Foundation"

Small businesses in Tampa Bay look to stimulus bill to survive

Thumbnail for the video titled "Small businesses in Tampa Bay look to stimulus bill to survive"

American stranded in Cuba as COVID-19 problems continue to climb for U.S. citizens abroad

Thumbnail for the video titled "American stranded in Cuba as COVID-19 problems continue to climb for U.S. citizens abroad"

Supply chain to feed kids in need stalls as grocery chains struggle to keep food on shelves

Thumbnail for the video titled "Supply chain to feed kids in need stalls as grocery chains struggle to keep food on shelves"

'Bear hunt' helps children get out of the house during coronavirus quarantine

Thumbnail for the video titled "'Bear hunt' helps children get out of the house during coronavirus quarantine"

Weather Break with Storm Team 8: Hurricanes and Tropical Storms

Thumbnail for the video titled "Weather Break with Storm Team 8: Hurricanes and Tropical Storms"

Weather Break: Why Tampa Bay is the Lightning Capital!

Thumbnail for the video titled "Weather Break: Why Tampa Bay is the Lightning Capital!"

Brevard Zoo is taking care of abandoned black bear cub

Thumbnail for the video titled "Brevard Zoo is taking care of abandoned black bear cub"

Governor DeSantis press conference 3/25

Thumbnail for the video titled "Governor DeSantis press conference 3/25"

Lakeland declares state of emergency over coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lakeland declares state of emergency over coronavirus"

Tampa officer tests positive for coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampa officer tests positive for coronavirus"

Trump, Congress agree on $2 trillion virus rescue bill

Thumbnail for the video titled "Trump, Congress agree on $2 trillion virus rescue bill"
More Local News

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss