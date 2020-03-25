Shutdown Florida: Over 245,000 sign petition to Gov. DeSantis

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Over 245,000 people have signed a Change.org petition to Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and the Florida State Senate to shut down the state in the midst of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

As of 6:15 p.m. Wednesday, 247,602 have signed the petition.

“Florida Governor Ron Desantis our family are in risk, please SHUT DOWN Florida. Around 100 Florida residents are infected everyday,” Julio Torres, the creator of the petition, wrote on the website.

Florida reporting 1,977 cases and 23 deaths

Gov. Ron DeSantis holding off on issuing ‘stay at home’ order

Pinellas and Hillsborough counties working on implementing orders

Travelers from NY, NJ and CT coming to Florida must quarantine for 14 days under new executive order

Florida schools closed through at least April 15, districts being asked to be prepared to possibly extend educational calendars through June 30

Gov. DeSantis said on Monday he wants to avoid a statewide lockdown, saying he believes targeting counties hit hardest by the coronavirus for the most extreme measures is the preferable path.

He said he doesn’t want to cause unnecessary financial hardship or create unintended consequences such as people fleeing the state and spreading the disease.

As of Wednesday, there were 1,977 cases of coronavirus affecting Florida and its residents. A total of 23 people have died in the state during the pandemic.

WEIGH IN: Do you agree with the governor's decision to NOT issue a stay at home order in Florida?https://t.co/U0stY4vCS6 #coronavirus #COVID19 — WFLA NEWS (@WFLA) March 23, 2020

