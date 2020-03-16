Shoppers stock up at Tampa supermarkets amid coronavirus crisis

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Josh Wincott and Brittney Fuller came to the Walmart Neighborhood Market near Downtown Tampa and left feeling relieved.

“It wasn’t really that bad,” Wincott said. “Not that bad.”

After hearing horror stories at supermarkets nationwide, they did not know what they would be up against in Tampa.

“I mean, she was on Facebook earlier and saw somebody fighting an old lady. It’s that bad. It’s just a little extreme,” Wincott said.

It certainly is extreme at many stores and supermarkets around the U.S. amid the coronavirus crisis.

But in Tampa Bay, no major problems were reported.

8 On Your Side reached out to Publix, the supermarket chain based in Lakeland, and a spokesperson said: “Our warehousing and distribution teams are working diligently and around the clock to load and deliver groceries to our stores. We continue to work with our suppliers to serve our communities during this time.”

Target also responded to a request for information from 8 On Your Side:

“We know that many guests are stocking up on key essentials, and we’re working hard to accommodate this increased demand. To ensure as many guests as possible can find the items they need, we’ve placed limits on products like hand sanitizer, toilet paper, disinfectant wipes, bottled water and more. We’ll continue to make adjustments to limits as needed, and would ask all guests to consider their immediate needs, understanding that many shoppers are hoping to stock up on the same items.”

At the Target, shoppers remained calm.

“I see some overreaction. People should try to stay at home as much as possible and prevent those at risk. Some of the hoarding is over the top,” shopper Sadell Cornelius said.

Back at Walmart, shopper Star Thomas left with a pack of Oreos, but not what she needed most.

“Just ground beef to make some spaghetti. It wasn’t there,” she said.

