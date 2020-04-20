Shake Shack returning $10 million government loan meant for small businesses

This Jan. 17, 2015, photo shows the Shake Shack restaurant in Las Vegas. The recent arrivals of White Castle and Shake Shack could be a sign that restaurant chains from other U.S. regions are more willing to gamble on Las Vegas. (Mikayla Whitmore/Las Vegas Sun via AP) LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL OUT

(NBC)—Shake Shack, one of several large restaurant chains that got federal loans through the coronavirus stimulus law meant to help small businesses, said Sunday night that it is giving all $10 million back.

The New York-based hipster-favorite burger company is among more than a dozen companies with annual revenues in the hundreds of millions that are reported to have received money from the Paycheck Protection Program, or PPP. The loan program set aside $349 billion in the stimulus law called the CARES Act to help small businesses keep their workers on the payroll. Less than two weeks after it started, the program has already run out of money.

