Breaking News
Coronavirus in Tampa Bay: Which zip codes have most COVID-19 cases?

Shake Shack returning $10 million government loan meant for small businesses

Coronavirus

by: Stephanie Ruhle and Alex Johnson

Posted: / Updated:

This Jan. 17, 2015, photo shows the Shake Shack restaurant in Las Vegas. The recent arrivals of White Castle and Shake Shack could be a sign that restaurant chains from other U.S. regions are more willing to gamble on Las Vegas. (Mikayla Whitmore/Las Vegas Sun via AP) LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL OUT

(NBC)—Shake Shack, one of several large restaurant chains that got federal loans through the coronavirus stimulus law meant to help small businesses, said Sunday night that it is giving all $10 million back.

The New York-based hipster-favorite burger company is among more than a dozen companies with annual revenues in the hundreds of millions that are reported to have received money from the Paycheck Protection Program, or PPP. The loan program set aside $349 billion in the stimulus law called the CARES Act to help small businesses keep their workers on the payroll. Less than two weeks after it started, the program has already run out of money.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Monday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday Morning Forecast"

Single case of COVID-19 at Hillsborough County assisted-living facility a relief for local family

Thumbnail for the video titled "Single case of COVID-19 at Hillsborough County assisted-living facility a relief for local family"

Trinity family turns garage door into giant poster for high school senior daughter

Thumbnail for the video titled "Trinity family turns garage door into giant poster for high school senior daughter"

Tampa Bay schools to remain closed, finish school year online

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampa Bay schools to remain closed, finish school year online"

Sunday Evening Weather Update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sunday Evening Weather Update"

Hillsborough County teacher, parent prepare for e-learning through rest of school year

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hillsborough County teacher, parent prepare for e-learning through rest of school year"

St. Pete Meals feeds healthcare workers from local eateries during coronavirus crisis

Thumbnail for the video titled "St. Pete Meals feeds healthcare workers from local eateries during coronavirus crisis"

Busch Gardens celebrates one year anniversary of 'Tigris'

Thumbnail for the video titled "Busch Gardens celebrates one year anniversary of 'Tigris'"

Hillsborough deputy hospitalized after being rear-ended during traffic stop

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hillsborough deputy hospitalized after being rear-ended during traffic stop"

Mo Wells

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mo Wells"

DeSantis announcing K-12 schools will remain online

Thumbnail for the video titled "DeSantis announcing K-12 schools will remain online"

All Florida public schools closing for 2 weeks due to coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "All Florida public schools closing for 2 weeks due to coronavirus"
More Local News

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss