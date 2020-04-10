Sewing headbands, spreading ‘sunshine’ to help healthcare workers

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WFLA/CNN) – A South Carolina woman, with a big heart, is working to help health care workers during the coronavirus crisis.

She’s making headbands with buttons on the sides so doctors and nurses feel more comfortable while wearing masks.

“I don’t want nurses to hurt their ears and it’s very easy to put on their heads and put a mask over top.”

You may recognize Kutcher’s name from her popular Instagram page or her previous work at Bitty and Beau’s downtown. She has Down syndrome and is an advocate for people of all abilities.

“I like to spread happiness, I am donating some headbands to nurses and doctors,” Kutcher said. “I love to show what I’m doing behind the scenes of Trista’s Sunshine Company and I just like to do it to make people feel happy.”

The buttons on the side keep elastic from rubbing on the healthcare workers ears.

Once Kutcher adds this note telling our healthcare workers to keep spreading their sunshine.

“Thank you to all the helpers, nurses and doctors be safe you can do it.”

