Several countries implement travel restrictions due to new covid variant

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The CDC is updating its booster shot recommendations to include all adults. This comes as the emerging Omicron variant is on the rise.

President Joe Biden said health officials do not believe new vaccines are needed. But, he said, the government is beginning to plan for it, just in case.

Several countries closed their borders or implemented restrictions for international travelers.

“We’ve had a lot of customers who are really really concerned. They really want to do travel. There’s a pent up demand for travel,” said Omar Kaywan with Goose Insurance.

He told 8 On Your Side travelers should called the country’s embassy first to understand travel restrictions, testing requirements and entry requirements.

Health experts said there’s still a lot of questions surrounding this new variant and what it can do.

“Some clinicians reporting that the people who are presenting with this new Omicron variant seem to have very mild symptoms,” said Dr. Thomas Unnasch with USF Health.

He said the vaccine should still be your first line of defense against it.

“Based upon what we know already, the vaccines are still going to prevent you from getting very seriously ill, getting hospitalized or potentially ending up on a ventilator and potentially dying from this infection,” Dr, Unnasch said.



Dr. Unnasch strongly recommends masks when you’re out around big groups or indoors, just to have another layer of protection.