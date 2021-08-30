Memorial service held for Polk County deputy, father of 5, who died of COVID-19

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Services will be held Monday for a Polk County Sheriff’s Office deputy who died of COVID-19.

Deputy Christopher Broadhead, 32, died Monday, Aug. 23 after a weeks-long battle with COVID-19. He leaves behind a wife and five children.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said he worked at the agency for ten years and had earned a Medal of Valor.

Sheriff Grady Judd did not disclose whether the deputy was vaccinated, but encouraged people to get vaccinated at a press conference last week. Judd said last week nearly 50 members of the sheriff’s office were out sick with COVID-19.

“I am absolutely sure that the vaccine either saved my life or kept me from being sick,” Judd said. “Listen to the doctors, don’t listen to the politicians. Get your vaccine.”

Broadhead is one of three Tampa Bay law enforcement officers who died of COVID-19 in the past week.

He will be remembered Monday at the Victory Church, 1401 Griffin Road in Lakeland. The hour-long service will begin at 10 a.m. The service is open to the public. The family requests masks be worn inside.

The church plans to live stream the service on their Facebook page, and the Polk County Sheriff’s Office will live stream its honors ceremony on its Facebook page.

There will be no procession to the church since his remains were cremated. Law Enforcement Honors will take place right after the memorial around 11:00 am.

Motorists should expect heavy traffic on Griffin Road, Kathleen Road and U.S. Highway 98 during the service.