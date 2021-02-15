Seniors experience issues with Publix vaccine site, company says issue is now fixed

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla (WLFA) – Publix vaccine appointments reopened on Monday, Feb. 15, but not long after the appointments opened many people started to experience some issues with the site.

8 On Your Side received several messages about how the site would redirect them to other states instead of allowing them to schedule an appointment in Florida.

“I couldn’t get on Florida’s, I could get on Georgia’s and South Carolina’s, but I couldn’t get on Florida’s,” said Largo resident Norman Fellers.

He said he was trying to schedule an appointment for his wife, who has yet to receive her first dose of the vaccine when he experienced the issues with the Publix website.

“No I don’t blame them; I mean they have made it relatively easy up until now. Sometimes you just get frustrated when you can’t get anything done,” added Fellers.

8 On Your Side reached out to Publix about the issues people were facing Monday morning while trying to schedule a vaccine appointment.

“There was a procedural issue this morning that was corrected shortly thereafter,” said Maria Brous, Director of Communications for Publix.

Publix did tell 8 On Your Side that more than 16,000 appointments were booked across Florida today in 90 minutes during their scheduling event.

According to the Publix vaccine website, it says to check back on Wednesday, Feb. 17 at 7 a.m. for the next opportunity.