Manatee County seniors can get COVID-19 vaccines later this week

BRADENTON, Fla (WFLA) – People ages 65 and older will soon be able to get a COVID-19 vaccine in Manatee County.

Vaccines will be available to seniors by appointment only starting Wednesday, Dec. 30, at the Public Safety Complex located at 2101 47th Terrace East in Bradenton. The county plans to vaccinate about 300 people per day. Those receiving the vaccines will have to register online first.

Manatee County officials said over 500 residents registered to receive the vaccine during their meeting Tuesday morning.

The plans are part of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ push to vaccinate the state’s more than 4 million seniors ages 65 and older, which differs from the guidelines put forth by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which would prioritize essential workers and those 75 and older.