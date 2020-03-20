Senate working on bill to help Americans financially throughout pandemic

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) ─ The U.S. Senate must move quickly to financially support Americans crippled by the coronavirus pandemic, according to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

“Senate Republicans want to put cash in Americans hands,” McConnell (R-KY) said.

McConnell recently unveiled the Senate Republicans’ plan to do just that – legislation that would target Americans making less than $75,000 per year.

The legislation would provide up to $1,200 for individual adults and up to $2,400 for married couples, with an additional $500 per child.

“This infusion of money would provide a little more certainty in this very uncertain moment,” McConnell explained.

But Senate Democrats want to go bigger and bolder with how much money Americans will receive.

“I’m for an even more massive program, $2,000 payments right away, $1,500 this summer and then another $1,000 if necessary, according to economic triggers coming in the fall,” Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) said.

Blumenthal and Sen. Edward Markey (D-MA) believe a big threat requires a big solution.

“From my perspective, it should be $4,700 that goes to every family just for the next quarter, upwards of $18,000 for the year,” Markey said.

While lawmakers hammer out the details, McConnell said the Senate will work through the weekend to set up a vote for next week. The bill needs 60 votes and bipartisan support to move forward.

President Donald Trump signaled that he is on board to approve the measure.

LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Something Good: Food Drive South St. Petersburg School

Thumbnail for the video titled "Something Good: Food Drive South St. Petersburg School"

Bucs fans ecstatic Tom Brady has now signed with team

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bucs fans ecstatic Tom Brady has now signed with team"

2 Clearwater families stuck in Ecuador due to coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "2 Clearwater families stuck in Ecuador due to coronavirus"

Something Good: Teacher writes studetns letters

Thumbnail for the video titled "Something Good: Teacher writes studetns letters"

Home, outdoor workouts surge

Thumbnail for the video titled "Home, outdoor workouts surge"

Siesta Key Beach packed one day before closing due to coronavirus crisis

Thumbnail for the video titled "Siesta Key Beach packed one day before closing due to coronavirus crisis"

Parking lot packed

Thumbnail for the video titled "Parking lot packed"

Coronavirus: Florida Keys will close to visitors Sunday

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus: Florida Keys will close to visitors Sunday"

Tom Brady signs with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tom Brady signs with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers"

Friday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday Morning Forecast"

Wall-to-wall people on the beach

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wall-to-wall people on the beach"
More Local News

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss