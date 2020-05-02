Sen. Romney proposes $12 per hour raise for essential workers

TAMPA (WFLA/CNN) – U.S. Senator Mitt Romney is proposing a temporary pay raise for essential workers during the coronavirus pandemic.
The Utah Republican calls it “Patriot Pay.”
it would be a bonus of $12 per hour in May, June, and July for a total of $1,920 per month.
The plan outlines that a quarter of the money would be paid by the employer and three quarters by the federal government using a refundable payroll tax credit.
Under Romney’s plan, eligible workers would include healthcare professionals, grocery store workers, and employees at food processing plants.
Senate Democrats also have plans to give essential workers hazard pay.
