Sen. Rick Scott says all passengers on Zaandam cruise ship must be tested and quarantined

TAMPA (WFLA) – Sen. Rick Scott is calling for protective measures for Floridians ahead of the Holland America’s Zaandam and Rotterdam expected arrival at Port Everglades.

The cruise ship, which is carrying more than 1,000 passengers and crew are currently stranded off the coast of Panama. Four people aboard the Zaandam have died and at least two had tested positive for COVD-19. The ships were hoping to dock in Port Everglades.

“This situation is absolutely horrific, and your heart goes out to all of those on board. We need to make sure everyone on this ship is cared for without spreading the virus further, and that we are doing everything we can to protect Floridians. If this ship docks in Florida, the federal government must coordinate with the state to make sure that every single passenger on board gets tested for Coronavirus. The ship must be held in port while everyone is tested, and all passengers must be quarantined for 14 days, even if they are not currently showing symptoms. The federal government and the state must also coordinate to determine which hospitals will be designated for those that require immediate attention. We have to ensure the sick are getting properly treated, but we can’t take any chances,” Senator Rick Scott said.

Gov. DeSantis has said passengers on both cruise ships cannot be dumped in his state.

“First of all, I’m not supportive of that,” DeSantis said. “We’ve talked to the Coast Guard, the Coast Guard, I don’t think wants them to come in. We’ve talked to the White House about it, and we don’t want it to come in.”

The Zaandam cruise was originally scheduled to end in Fort Lauderdale on April 7.