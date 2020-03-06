Seminole Heights store offering free DIY hand sanitizer classes

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)- Hand sanitizer is selling out across the country and Tampa health and beauty shop Lüfka is taking notice and stepping in to help. 

“We all know on the news, everyone is talking about the virus,” said Lüfka owner Parosh Hawaii.

The store located at 4222 N. Florida Avenue specializes in sustainable products and is now offering to help their customers make their own hand sanitizer following coronavirus concerns.

“If somebody wants me to make it for them, I will or I will tell them how to make them,” said Hawaii. 

Currently, the CDC recommends an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with a 60% alcohol content to guard against the coronavirus. 

Hawaii says his recipe meets those requirements: 

  • 1 cup rubbing alcohol (60% minimum alcohol content)
  • 1 cup distilled water
  • 1/2 cup aloe vera oil or gel
  • 1/2 hydrogen peroxide
  • two-ounces vegetable glycerin (optional)
  • 10 drops of essential oil (optional)

Hawaii says if you choose, you can also add essential oils to your sanitizer like tea tree, rosemary, cinnamon, and lavender oil. 

Lüfka encourages customers to bring their own bottle and their own hydrogen peroxide if they choose to come into their Seminole Heights location.

 Hawaii says they will be offering the DIY project free of cost. 

“We don’t want to take advantage of the situation. We just want to help people.” 

Lüfka also offers other DIY products like facial toner, face masks, and body scrubs, along with plant-based, vegan products including goat’s milk soap bars and soy and beeswax candles. 





