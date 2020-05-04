Security guard shot and killed after asking Family Dollar shopper to wear mask

FLINT, Mich. (WFLA/NBC) – A 43-year-old security guard in Flint, Michigan was killed over an alleged disagreement involving a facemask on Friday.

Numerous witnesses say the fallen security guard, Calvin James Munnerlyn, was telling a woman she had to wear a mask when entering a Family Dollar.

According to a prosecutor, the woman then spit on Mr. Munerlyn and left the store.

Police say a short time later, two men entered the store and confronted Munerlyn shooting the security guard in the head.

Police have one suspect in custody and are looking for two other men, 44-year-old Larry Teague Jr. and 23-year-old Ramonyea Bishop.

Munerlyn’s wife is left devastated.

“He always done security, he’s done security in night clubs in the worst of the worst nightclubs and nobody still ever just thought to do my baby like that. Latryna Sims Munerlyn said. “I’m just suffocating, I feel like a knife is in my chest.”

Per Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s order issued April 25, it is required to wear a mask in an enclosed public space.

A GoFundMe page has been set up for Munerlyn.

He leaves behind a wife and 8 children.

