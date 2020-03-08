Second case of coronavirus confirmed in Manatee County, officials say

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – More people in Florida have tested positive for COVID-19, the Florida Department of Health said on Twitter Saturday.

Health officials announced the second confirmed case of the coronavirus in Manatee County on Saturday night, but the city was not disclosed. They said the individual was isolated and being appropriately cared for. It’s unclear if they had a history of recent travel.

.@HealthyFla has announced a new presumptive positive Florida #COVID19 case in Manatee County: the individual is isolated and being appropriately cared for. For total case count and more important information, visit https://t.co/e1S8bGG26U @CDCgov — Florida Dept. Health (@HealthyFla) March 8, 2020

Officials also announced four new coronavirus cases in Charlotte, Lee, Okaloosa and Volusia counties on Saturday.

.@HealthyFla has announced 2 new presumptive positive Florida #COVID19 cases: 1 in Okaloosa County and 1 in Volusia County. Both individuals are isolated and have a recent history of travel. For #COVID19 updates, visit https://t.co/e1S8bGG26U — Florida Dept. Health (@HealthyFla) March 8, 2020

.@HealthyFla has announced a new presumptive positive Florida #COVID19 case in Charlotte County: the individual is isolated and being appropriately cared for. For the total case count and more important information, visit https://t.co/e1S8bGG26U @CDCgov — Florida Dept. Health (@HealthyFla) March 7, 2020

.@HealthyFla has announced a new presumptive positive Florida #COVID19 case in Lee County: The individual is isolated and being appropriately cared for. For the total case count and more important information, visit https://t.co/e1S8bGG26U @CDCgov — Florida Dept. Health (@HealthyFla) March 7, 2020

The DOH said both individuals that tested positive in Okaloosa and Volusia counties had a recent history of travel, but did not provide any further information regarding the other cases.

The news comes after it was announced that two Florida residents had died from COVID-19.

The DOH identified the deceased individuals as a patient from Santa Rosa County and a person in their 70s who previously tested positive for coronavirus in Lee County. Both had recently traveled internationally.

The DOH also identified two new cases out of Broward County Friday. The cases involve a 65-year-old man and a 75-year-old man. Both will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials.

Health officials say a total of 11 cases have been diagnosed in Florida. Another five Florida residents with the virus were “repatriated” to the U.S., but their location is unclear at this time. One non-Florida resident from California tested positive for the virus in Hillsborough County.

The state has monitored 1,010 people and is currently monitoring 278 with 88 pending testing results.

For more information on these cases, you can visit the health department’s website.

