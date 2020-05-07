SEC schools expect campuses to be open in the fall

FILE – In this March 12, 2020, file photo, Greg Sankey, commissioner of the Southeastern Conference, talks about the decision to cancel the remaining games in the SEC NCAA college basketball tournament, in Nashville, Tenn. College sports leaders have repeatedly said there can be no college sports without campuses being open to students. And those decisions will be made with guidance from state and local public health and government officials. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)

(AP) – All but one of the 14 schools in the Southeastern Conference have indicated they plan to reopen their campuses for the fall semester.

That step is widely believed to be needed to resume football and other sports. South Carolina and Tennessee became the latest schools in the nation’s top football conference to announce their plans, joining Alabama, LSU and others.

Vanderbilt hasn’t announced its plans for the fall.

Schools across the nation are largely closed through the summer because of the coronavirus pandemic.

