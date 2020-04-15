Sebring man angry about shoppers not wearing masks threatens mass shooting at Publix, deputies say

Breaking News
(Photo: Highlands County Sheriff’s Office)

HIGHLANDS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Sebring man threatened to shoot up a Publix because not enough people were wearing masks, according to the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said Robert Kovener recently took to Facebook to express his frustration over the lack of mask-wearers at an area Publix and threatened a mass shooting.

“We realize these are stressful times, but there is no excuse for making threats like this. It’s not a joke. It’s not just a bad day. It’s a crime. We will ALWAYS take them seriously and you will go to jail,” the sheriff’s office said on Facebook.

Kovner, 62, was arrested for making a written threat of a mass shooting, which is a second-degree felony. He is being held at a Highlands County jail in lieu of $30,000 bond.

