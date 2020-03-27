SeaWorld furloughing more than 90% of its employees

FILE – In this March 7, 2011 file photo, trainers Joe Sanchez, left, Brian Faulkner and Kelly Aldrich, right, work with killer whales Trua, front, Kayla, center, and Nalani during the Believe show in Shamu Stadium at the SeaWorld Orlando theme park in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File)

ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH) – SeaWorld announced in a filing Friday with the Securities and Exchange Commission that it is indefinitely furloughing 90% of its workforce as it struggles to deal with fallout from the coronavirus.

SeaWorld is based in Orlando and operates 12 theme parks, including five water parks in the United States.

The furloughed SeaWorld employees will not be paid after March 31, according to the filing.

“On March 27, 2020, the company announced that, in response to the global COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting temporary park closures, it will or has temporarily furloughed over 90% of its current employees as of April 1, 2020. The furloughed employees will not receive compensation from the company during the furlough period after March 31, 2020; however, subject to local regulations, these employees will be eligible for unemployment benefits. The furlough period is uncertain at this time due to the temporary park closures and will be reassessed as business conditions dictate. The company looks forward to welcoming back its ambassadors and guests when it is safe to open again,” the SEC filing said.

ZooTampa also Friday announced the zoo will be eliminating all hours for seasonal staff, furlough part-time and full-time staff who are not part of its limited operations and implementing a temporary salary reduction across top-level leaders.

SeaWorld announced that it would be temporarily closing due to the coronavirus earlier this month but has not announced when they may try to reopen.

Walt Disney World announced on Friday that it would be closed until further notice.

Universal Orlando said earlier this week that it will be closed until at least April 19.

