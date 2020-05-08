Scientists say llamas could be key to fighting coronavirus

(NBC) – (NBC) – In the global fight to find a vaccine that protects against the deadly coronavirus, Winter is coming. Winter the llama, to be exact.

Scientists in Belgium say Winter and llamas like her could hold the key to conquering this new coronavirus.

The gist of this joint US, Belgium study is that Winter the llama is able to produce antibodies that can effectively stop the COVID-19 virus from attaching to a cell.

Now, why llamas?

Scientists have long looked to llamas for antibody research.

Llamas produce two types of antibodies. One is very similar to that produced by human beings and another is much smaller.

Now, it is this smaller version that is able to get into the crevices and prevent the corona, or the crown, of the COVID-19 virus from attaching to a cell.

And, scientists say it’s easier to manipulate in the lab. THey’re thinking of using this, if effective, to make anti-viral drugs that could last in the human body for up to two months.

One of the scientists directly involved in this study says that as far as Winter the llama is concerned,she’s got a lot more to offer.

“For us, she is a super hero,” said Dr. Bert Schepens, a researcher at the University of Ghent, Belgium. “Maybe we can find even better antibodies and that’s what we’re doing now. We’re looking to her blood cells to see if we can find some additional antibodies that may be even more suited, or be even more potent, than the one we have now.”

What’s interesting about this is that they’ve studied these antibodies in the context of 2003 and the MRSA virus, so the fact that these can be manipulated and be effective against future mutations of coronaviruses, for example, is really promising.

Sharks also produce similar antibodies, but they’re a lot more difficult to work with and a lot less friendly.

