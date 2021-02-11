SCAT requires face masks following federal order, passengers say some drivers aren’t following rules

SARASOTA COUNTY (WFLA) – A federal mask mandate went into effect at the start of the month. It requires people wear face masks while boarding, disembarking and traveling on buses, trains, planes and other forms of public transportation.

Since the mandate went into effect, 8 On Your Side has heard from multiple viewers saying passengers and even some drivers aren’t masking up on buses in Sarasota County despite the federal order.

In the last week, 8 On Your Side captured video showing maskless passengers and drivers at the transfer station on Lemon Avenue in Downtown Sarasota. Viewer video and photos also show passengers and drivers without masks in the last few days.

“The bus I had just gotten off, the bus driver the driver had the mask but he didn’t have it on,” said a rider at the transfer station Thursday afternoon. “Drivers themselves are not taking it seriously, then the passengers are saying well ‘hey, if they’re not wearing it, why should we’,” she continued.

Keith Gable isn’t a big fan of wearing a mask, but feel’s it’s a necessary evil on public transportation.

“There might be five or six people on the bus, but everybody spreads out and nobody really cares, but the fact is, you are still in an enclosed environment,” said Gable. “Whether you are sitting in the back or the front, you are still in a closed environment in that bus,” he continued.

Gable spent 81 days in the hospital battling COVID-19 after contracting the virus in August. He rides SCAT buses several times a week.

“Unless you dealt with it or know somebody that had it and they have seen it, people don’t take it very seriously,” said Gable.

Sarasota County officials put out a message Wednesday afternoon addressing the federal order for the first time. 8 On Your Side asked, why the delay?

Sarasota County Area Transit Director Jane Grogg says SCAT is taking an educational approach and will provide face masks to riders who don’t have one.

“To put this federal order into place, SCAT developed plans that were reviewed through our Emergency Operation Center as we do with all of our COVID response,” said Grogg. “Additionally, the County Administration wanted to review the legality of the order to understand how our employees might be expected to implement this order,” she continued.

SCAT officials say they have been encouraging the wearing of face masks on all of their buses prior to the federal order. They’ve also implemented several operational changes to help address the pandemic.

“SCAT has added cleaning throughout the day during and in between routes as well as at night, there is an enhanced sanitation process for all the vehicles. We have limited interaction between drivers and passengers by suspending fairs during this pandemic,” said Grogg.

Sarasota County officials say 10 SCAT drivers have tested positive for COVID-19 to date. Contact tracing showed they had not contracted COVID in the workplace and it was not workplace-related, according to county officials.

TSA officials tell 8 On Your Side civil penalties can apply to individuals on any modes of transportation that fall under the federal order.

“TSA will assess a civil penalty if necessary, and will afford due process rights to those who are assessed a fine. Specific data will not be available until after all legal proceedings are completed, which could take an extended period of time,” said a TSA spokesperson.