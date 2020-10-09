Sarasota restaurant prepares to reopen seven months after shutting its doors due to COVID-19

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – Sage Restaurant is gearing up to reopen after being closed for seven months due to coronavirus concerns. Owner Sharon Carole says she didn’t want to take any chances with the virus.

“We were one of the first ones to shut down and now here we are, one of the last ones to open up,” said Carole.

The restaurant first shut its doors in March. It reopened for only 10 days in June before shutting down its operation a second time as COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths across Sarasota County started to skyrocket. Sage will reopen again on October 14.

“When we decided to shut down the second time, we started hearing that cases were rising and personally, we all knew a few people that were getting sick and it just seemed a little close to home so I thought, this is silly, we are not going to take any chances I want to keep everybody safe. My people come first and I wanted to be as safe as I could be. Fortunately, we were able to survive and now, my fingers crossed we can open and everything will go back to normal here soon,” said Carole.

Carole says she is excited to reopen her restaurant, but also nervous.

“I don’t know how our guests are going to behave. We hear stories about people having issues wearing masks and following the rules and I am going to be very strict. We are posting a sign on the front door explaining that this is going to be an ultra safe space. I don’t want somebody coming through the door and causing havoc. A lot of our guests are older and have health issues and they don’t feel like they have a safe place they can go. We want to provide that for them,” said Carole.

There will be several COVID-19 safety precautions in place.

Servers will be wearing masks and guests are required to wear face coverings when not seated

There will be temperature checks via an electronic wand upon entering the restaurant

Sage dining tables will be socially distanced and at 50% capacity

Sage will have numerous sanitation stations throughout the restaurant and “No-touch” digital menu options

Sage has had all employees go through accredited ServSafe certifications

Sage secured its PPP loan on June 30, 2020 and used it entirely for payroll. From March 16, 2020, until the loan was received, Carole covered the standard wages of her 31 employees, ensuring that they did not have to experience any financial hardship during the restaurant’s closure.

“I think about my staff as my children and I have been worried about them through all of this time with nothing to do. People have come and gone, I’ve checked in on them, some of them have been doing really well, others have been really struggling and I have seen across the board, the ones who have second jobs and were staying busy have done really well with this. The people that have stayed home, they haven’t, they have been struggling. So for their sake, I have been wanting to re-open, but it is a fine line…their mental health and their physical health, I am trying to take care of both,” explained Carole.

“We have been immensely lucky,” said beverage director David Tlaiye. “Instead of getting caught up in being closed and not utilizing the time very well, we focused on research and development, we did a lot of extensive training, a lot of wine certifications,” he continued.

Carole feels locals need a safe space to dine.

“If things get bad again, we will absolutely shut down. There’s no way I am risking my people or our customers. I never thought, as a restaurant owner, I would be in a position where peoples lives were in my hands, it has been a real challenge,” said Carole.

“A lot of our guests are older and have health issues and they don’t feel like they have a safe place they can go. We want to provide that for them,” said Carole.