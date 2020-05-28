Sarasota police officer plays basketball with kids while masked

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – A Sarasota police officer is helping bring a light to dark times in Sarasota.

A spokeswoman for the Sarasota Police Department tells News Channel 8 an anonymous person shared a video that has also been shared by Sarasota police of the officer shooting hoops with some kids in Sarasota.

The person who sent the video told Sarasota police that “In light of everything bad and negative, I feel as if we should shed light on this positive thing.” They added also, “The moment an officer does something bad it goes viral with negative light and they never post anything good. I wanted to share this video to shed positive light on law enforcement and most importantly the SPD.”

The officer was wearing a mask while playing with the children.

