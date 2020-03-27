Sarasota Memorial Hospital sharing lessons learned on front lines of coronavirus crisis

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – Sarasota Memorial Hospital has been on the front lines of the coronavirus crisis since early March.

So far, the hospital has seen 26 positive results for the virus. As of Friday evening, 13 patients are still in the hospital and one patient being treated there for the virus has died.

Sarasota Memorial CEO David Verinder says his staff has learned a great deal in the past few weeks.

“We’re learning how reliable are our supply chains. How do we take patients from one area to another and keep everybody safe? We are learning more and more every day,” said Verinder.

At Sarasota Memorial – and at hospitals across the Tampa Bay area – medical professionals are concerned about having enough personal protective equipment.

“It’s a paramount concern. We talk about it each and every day. We are constantly monitoring our levels and constantly our burn rate of supplies and we are constantly monitoring our sources of supply chains to make sure they can keep coming in,” said Verinder.

Right now, the CEO is concerned about the health of his staff, but he’s also concerned about their mental well-being.

“Their morale is high but they are tired – physically tired and mentally tired,” said Verinder.

The hospital is working to become a certified testing location for the COVID-19 virus, but it’s a multi-step process with the federal government to make that happen.

Verinder says if they can make that happen, test results will come back in hours and not days.

“If we can actually make that happen, that would be a game-changer for us and how we are processing tests. It will also give public officials a lot more knowledge about what’s going on with this disease and how far it’s spread,” said Verinder.

