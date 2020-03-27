Sarasota Memorial Hospital sharing lessons learned on front lines of coronavirus crisis

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Premium Getty Image for WFLA USE ONLY

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – Sarasota Memorial Hospital has been on the front lines of the coronavirus crisis since early March.

So far, the hospital has seen 26 positive results for the virus. As of Friday evening, 13 patients are still in the hospital and one patient being treated there for the virus has died.

Sarasota Memorial CEO David Verinder says his staff has learned a great deal in the past few weeks.

“We’re learning how reliable are our supply chains. How do we take patients from one area to another and keep everybody safe? We are learning more and more every day,” said Verinder.

At Sarasota Memorial – and at hospitals across the Tampa Bay area – medical professionals are concerned about having enough personal protective equipment.

“It’s a paramount concern. We talk about it each and every day. We are constantly monitoring our levels and constantly our burn rate of supplies and we are constantly monitoring our sources of supply chains to make sure they can keep coming in,” said Verinder.

Right now, the CEO is concerned about the health of his staff, but he’s also concerned about their mental well-being.

“Their morale is high but they are tired – physically tired and mentally tired,” said Verinder.

The hospital is working to become a certified testing location for the COVID-19 virus, but it’s a multi-step process with the federal government to make that happen.

Verinder says if they can make that happen, test results will come back in hours and not days.

“If we can actually make that happen, that would be a game-changer for us and how we are processing tests. It will also give public officials a lot more knowledge about what’s going on with this disease and how far it’s spread,” said Verinder.

LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

a church donated a large amount of food to two organizations that help the community

Thumbnail for the video titled "a church donated a large amount of food to two organizations that help the community"

Hills. Co. order

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hills. Co. order"

Metro Ministries could run out of food as need to feed triples in Tampa Bay amid coronavirus crisis

Thumbnail for the video titled "Metro Ministries could run out of food as need to feed triples in Tampa Bay amid coronavirus crisis"

Sarasota County firefighter tests positive for COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sarasota County firefighter tests positive for COVID-19"

'Every mask makes a difference' Lutz woman makes face mask for medical professionals

Thumbnail for the video titled "'Every mask makes a difference' Lutz woman makes face mask for medical professionals"

WFLA welcomes Brooklyn Hart Benson to family

Thumbnail for the video titled "WFLA welcomes Brooklyn Hart Benson to family"

Polk County coronavirus: Lakeland mayor, county officials at odds over 'stay-at-home' order

Thumbnail for the video titled "Polk County coronavirus: Lakeland mayor, county officials at odds over 'stay-at-home' order"

Polk County board chair against 'stay-at-home' order

Thumbnail for the video titled "Polk County board chair against 'stay-at-home' order"

Rays match donations given to Ronald McDonald House Charities Tampa Bay

Thumbnail for the video titled "Rays match donations given to Ronald McDonald House Charities Tampa Bay"

St.Pete chocolatier says her business is essential to the livelihood of her employees

Thumbnail for the video titled "St.Pete chocolatier says her business is essential to the livelihood of her employees"

Family facetimes loved one with Alzheimer's

Thumbnail for the video titled "Family facetimes loved one with Alzheimer's"

Zebra recently born at Disney's Animal Kingdom

Thumbnail for the video titled "Zebra recently born at Disney's Animal Kingdom"
More Local News

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss