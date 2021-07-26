Sarasota Memorial Hospital reducing visitor hours due to uptick in COVID-19 cases

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photo: WFLA

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – Sarasota Memorial Hospital is reducing visiting hours and limiting the number of patient visitors allowed inside the hospital due to the steep rise in COVID-19 cases.

The hospital says currently visiting hours are from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. daily and all visitors must wear a mask and be at least 16 years old.

Visitors must check in with Sarasota Memorial Hospital employees upon entry and are expected to also check out before departing SMH.

The latest weekly report on COVID-19 cases in Florida shows the state in the midst of a third spike, with the highest daily increases recorded since January 2021.

For more information visit Sarasota Memorial Hospital’s website.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss