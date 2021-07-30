Sarasota Memorial Hospital re-activates no visitor policy due to rise in COVID-19 cases

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – Starting Monday, Aug. 2, Sarasota Memorial Hospital will activate a “No Visitors” policy with limited exceptions.

This is the third time the hospital has activated the policy since the start of the pandemic. The temporary change is intended to reduce the number of people in the hospital and protect patients and staff from rising cases of COVID-19.

“We know how important visitor support is to our patients, but these new restrictions are for everyone’s protection,” said Chief Medical Officer James Fiorica, MD.

There will be limited exceptions to the hospital’s “no visitor” policy, for extraordinary circumstances such as end-of-life care and will allow limited support persons for patients in the Labor & Delivery/Mother-Baby units, and for children admitted to the Pediatric Unit or Neonatal Intensive Care Units.

A support person also may be permitted to wait in a designated area while patients undergo surgery and certain types of procedures or therapy.

For those who cannot visit, Sarasota Memorial Hospital staff will be available to help connect families and friends via video calling apps such as Skype or FaceTime. The hospital will provide patients with iPads and technical assistance if needed.

Earlier this week the hospital reduced visitor hours due to rising COVID-19 cases.

The latest weekly report on COVID-19 cases in Florida shows the state in the midst of a third spike, with the highest daily increases recorded since January 2021.

For more information visit Sarasota Memorial Hospital’s website.