Sarasota Memorial Hospital enacting ‘no visitors’ policy again due to COVID-19 concerns

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – Sarasota Memorial Hospital has announced they will once again activate a “No Visitors” policy following a spike in coronavirus cases.

According to a hospital spokesperson, the policy will go in effect at 6 p.m. on June 26, visitors will not be allowed at the hospital, with the following exceptions:

Patients in certain extraordinary circumstances such as end-of-life care.

Patients in the Emergency Care Center may each have one support person, who will be allowed to wait in the hospital lobby (first floor access only). If a patient requires assistance to receive treatment (such as a stroke patient who cannot speak for himself), then an essential caregiver may be allowed to accompany the patient into the Emergency Care Center or another patient care area as necessary.

One support person (one visitor total) for each Labor & Delivery/Mother-Baby patient.

One parent or support person (one visitor total) for each Pediatrics patient.

Two designated visitors for each Neonatal Intensive Care Unit patient, but only one of those may visit per day.

One support person for a patient in surgical, procedural and testing areas.

Any visitors permitted under these guidelines must complete a screening questionnaire, pass a temperature check (under 99 degrees Fahrenheit), and wear a mask while in the hospital. Visitors must be 18 years or older.

No visitors will be permitted for patients suspected of having COVID-19 or who have tested positive.

Visitors also are not permitted in the Bayside Center for Behavioral Health or at the Sarasota Memorial Nursing and Rehabilitation Center on Rand Boulevard.

Restrictions were previously eased back on June 5 including one hour impatient visits as well as both parents being able to visit Pediatrics and Neonatal Intensive Care Unit patients.

Sarasota Memorial Hospital never permitted patients suspected of having COVID-19 or who have tested positive into the hospital.

The hospital recommends loved ones looking to connect with patients to utilize apps such as Skype, Facetime and Zoom. Staff is available to assist patients and have iPads and other devices available to ensure patients can continue contact with family and friends.

Sarasota Memorial Hospital first put the policy in effect back on March 20.

