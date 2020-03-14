Sarasota Memorial Hospital confirms second case of coronavirus

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – Sarasota Memorial Hospital has confirmed a second patient has presumptively tested positive for COVID-19.

According to Sarasota Memorial Hospital, the patient is a 67-year-old woman from Manatee County who was admitted to SMH on March 11.

As a precaution, the hospital has asked staff members who may have come into contact with the patient to self-isolate until the hospital can determine their risk of exposure and when they can safely return to work based on the latest CDC guidance.

State health officials are investigating the source of the woman’s infection and will identify others in the community who might have been exposed.

The hospital said on Friday they had sent off 146 samples to be tested for the virus. 85 tests have come back negative, and they are waiting on results from 60 other samples.

LATEST ON CORONAVIRUS