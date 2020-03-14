Breaking News
Schools statewide will be closing due to coronavirus until March 30 per an order by the Commissioner of Education

Sarasota Memorial Hospital confirms second case of coronavirus

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Getty Images for WFLA.com

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – Sarasota Memorial Hospital has confirmed a second patient has presumptively tested positive for COVID-19.

According to Sarasota Memorial Hospital, the patient is a 67-year-old woman from Manatee County who was admitted to SMH on March 11.

As a precaution, the hospital has asked staff members who may have come into contact with the patient to self-isolate until the hospital can determine their risk of exposure and when they can safely return to work based on the latest CDC guidance.

State health officials are investigating the source of the woman’s infection and will identify others in the community who might have been exposed.

The hospital said on Friday they had sent off 146 samples to be tested for the virus. 85 tests have come back negative, and they are waiting on results from 60 other samples.

LATEST ON CORONAVIRUS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

State of emergency means limited access to alf's and nursing homes

Thumbnail for the video titled "State of emergency means limited access to alf's and nursing homes"

As theme parks announce they will close, local businesses brace for the impact

Thumbnail for the video titled "As theme parks announce they will close, local businesses brace for the impact"

Travel plans

Thumbnail for the video titled "Travel plans"

All Florida public schools closing for 2 weeks due to coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "All Florida public schools closing for 2 weeks due to coronavirus"

Florida public schools closing for two weeks

Thumbnail for the video titled "Florida public schools closing for two weeks"

Police: Driver shot to death before crashing into St. Pete home

Thumbnail for the video titled "Police: Driver shot to death before crashing into St. Pete home"

Coronavirus Closures: Disney World, Universal Orlando announce refund policies

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus Closures: Disney World, Universal Orlando announce refund policies"

Police: Former Florida gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum was at scene of possible drug overdose

Thumbnail for the video titled "Police: Former Florida gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum was at scene of possible drug overdose"

Evan Gillum Meth incident

Thumbnail for the video titled "Evan Gillum Meth incident"

Deputies: Pedestrian hurt in Apollo Beach crash

Thumbnail for the video titled "Deputies: Pedestrian hurt in Apollo Beach crash"
More Local News

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss