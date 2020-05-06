Sarasota-Manatee COVID-19 testing site forced to turn people away after nearly doubling capacity

SARASOTA COUNTY (WFLA) – The new state-run COVID-19 testing site at The Mall at University Town Center nearly doubled its capacity Wednesday from 400 tests a day to 750 tests a day.

Only 75 minutes passed before cars were being turned away.

WHAT TO KNOW:

Florida is reporting 38,002 cases and 1,539 deaths

cases and deaths Florida K-12 schools will remain online/distance learning through the end of the school year

Florida in Phase One of reopening

Travelers from NY tri-state area and New Orleans coming to Florida must quarantine for 14 days

The site reached its new testing capacity by 10:15 a.m., according to Sarasota County officials.

Members of the Florida National Guard tell 8 On Your Side more than 250 cars were lined up by 7 a.m. Wednesday, two hours before gates open to the public. By 10 a.m, around 500 cars were on site with people waiting to be tested.

Frank DeFede drove from Venice to get tested for COVID-19. He was turned away and plans to try again Thursday morning.

“I didn’t realize it was going to be that crowded,” said DeFede.

Madri Wilson was also told to come back to the testing site first thing Thursday morning. She tells 8 On Your Side she doesn’t plan on coming back until there’s more capacity and fewer crowds. She was told to be prepared to sit in her car for four to five hours.

“I was going to get tested if it was fairly easy to get tested, but it’s not and I am not willing to spend four hours in my car waiting to get tested,” said Wilson.

Wilson wants to see the state expand its testing capacity even further.

“They need to have three or four stations if the demand is that high, why wouldn’t they?” she asked.

During a news conference at the Sarasota-Manatee testing site this week, Governor Ron DeSantis said the state is prepared to scale up testing if there’s demand.

8 On Your Side reached out to the Florida Division of Emergency Management to see if there are plans to expand, given the demand and wait times at the new state-run testing site. As of Wednesday evening, we have not received a response.

Members of the Florida National Guard are providing logistical support at the state-run site. Staff Sergeant Jeremey Thomas wants to remind people to come prepared for a long wait time.

“We are really wanting people to know that to be prepared for an extended stay because the line is really long. Try to get here as early as possible and try to use the restroom before you get here,” said Thomas.

They also want to remind residents that antibody testing is not available at the Sarasota-Manatee drive-thru testing site.

The testing site at The Mall at University Town Center is open seven days a week, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

In additional to the regional state-run testing site, there are also several testing resources through the Department of Health in both Sarasota and Manatee counties.

