Sarasota healthcare workers claim nursing home isn’t doing enough to protect patients, staff

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – Two healthcare workers in Sarasota are calling out a local nursing home. They feel the facility’s management isn’t doing enough to protect their patients or staff.

Sarasota Health and Rehabilitation Center is a not for profit facility on East Avenue. According to the latest state data, the facility has 24 positive COVID-19 cases including one staff member. The data from the Florida Department of Health shows 20 residents have been transferred.

Amy Clements has worked as a certified nursing assistant for 22 years. She has worked with COVID-19 patients since the start of the pandemic in 2020. The CNA recently started a new job at Sarasota Health and Rehabilitation Center and says she was disturbed by what she saw.

“There is no protection for anybody; residents or staff,” said Clements.

Clements tells 8 On Your Side she and another new coworker were sent to work with COVID-19 positive patients without the proper P.P.E. The two CNA’s say they were given no N95 masks, no face shields, and no gowns. They claim all they were provided with were blue surgical masks and gloves.

The two employees say when they brought their concerns to management, they were let go.

“We were telling them that they are not providing us with the proper PPE and that is when they said you know what, this ain’t gonna work you’re fired,” said Clements.

“When you go to work and there are no precautions at all, it is frustrating,” said CNA Rolimps Moise.

The two healthcare workers tell 8 On Your Side they’ve filed a formal complain with the state’s Agency for Health Care Administration. They say they felt the need to speak out on behalf of the other staff as well as the residents.

“We as CNA’s, nurses, as coworkers, we have to protect them. We have to be their voice,” said Clements.

8 On Your Side reaching out to the nursing home to get their side of the story. In an email we asked what PPE staff members are provided when working in a COVID-19 unit and what protocols the facility has in place to prevent the spread of the virus.

When we got the facility’s administrator on the phone, he acknowledged receiving our questions in an email and said the facility is ‘choosing not to engage’.