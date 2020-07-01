Sarasota face mask mandate now in effect

SARASOTA, Fla (WFLA) – Today, the face mask requirement for the City of Sarasota begins and will be in effect for 60 days.

City leaders have passed an ordinance 4-1 requiring masks both indoor and outdoor public locations and businesses.

Exceptions include:

Children under the age of 18

Schools, daycares and non-City government agencies

People for whom a face covering would cause impairment due to an existing health condition

Those working in a business or profession who do not interact with others, who maintain physical or social distancing from others or where a face covering would prevent them from performing their duties

Those who are outdoors or exercising while maintaining physical distancing

Those who are eating or drinking

And those that are hearing-impaired that need to see the mouth of someone wearing a face covering in order to communicate.

Violations of the mask requirement could result in a civil, non-criminal infraction with penalties up to a $500 fine.

The City of Sarasota will first focus on education and compliance with complimentary face masks available for pickup outside City Hall from 9 a.m. to noon Tuesday, June 30, and Wednesday, July 1.

LATEST STORIES: