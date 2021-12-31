Sarasota COVID-19 testing site closes ‘unexpectedly’ on New Year’s Eve

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The COVID-19 testing site at Ed Smith Stadium closed “unexpectedly” on New Year’s Eve.

The Florida Department of Health said in a press release that it was “informed” the testing site had “unexpectedly closed” on Friday. No reason was given for the closure.

The stadium, located at 2700 12th Street, is one of a number of places where people can get tested in Sarasota County. In recent days, the county’s testing sites have been overwhelmed with people trying to get a test. Those waiting in line at one of the sites said it took them four hours to get tested on Monday.

The rush to get tested comes amid a spike in COVID-19 cases across Tampa Bay and the United States. Florida on Wednesday broke its daily COVID-19 case record, tallying 58,013 new cases in a single day. Three of the four new infections were caused by the omicron variant, Florida health officials said.

The Ed Smith Stadium will be closed on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, but is usually open to offer PCR tests daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. No appointments are necessary.

People who need a test on Dec. 31 can visit three other sites:

Former Sarasota Kennel Club

Address: 5400 Old Bradenton Rd, Sarasota

The drive-through site is open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and offers rapid and PCR COVID-19 testing. It will be closed on Saturday, Jan. 1.

Robert L. Taylor Community Complex

Address: 1845 34th Street, Sarasota

The walk-up site in the parking lot is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and offers PCR COVID-19 testing. It will be closed on Saturday, Jan. 1.

Dallas White Park

Address: 5900 Greenwood Ave, North Port.

The walk-up site is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. It offers PCR COVID-19 testing. It will be closed on Saturday, Jan. 1.