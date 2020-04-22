Sarasota County to consider reopening its beaches

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – The topic of reopening beaches is taking center stage Wednesday in Sarasota County.

County Commissioners will meet at 9 a.m. on Wednesday and one item on the agenda is discussing reopening county beaches. Commissioner Christian Zeigler added the item to the agenda.

“We’ve been in quarantine for a long time and I think it’s time to take steps to open back our community and open up our economy,” Zeigler said.

He believes certain risks are no longer.

“It made sense when we closed it because we had spring break, we had some risk with that,” he said. “Now that spring break has passed I think we should have a discussion and consider reopening it for the residents.”

Zeigler took to Facebook last week, asking residents how they feel about reopening beaches. So far, nearly 1,000 people commented sharing their thoughts and opinion. Some say they are all for opening the beaches, some want them open with certain limits and others say they want them to remain closed.

Zeigler is one of just five commissioners and he admits he doesn’t know where the conversation may go. However, he does believe reopening the beaches is the first step to a sense of normalcy.

“I don’t think everything will be the exact same as it was before, but people need to get back to work, people need to get back to running their business, people need to get back to being involved in the community, I think this is just one of those steps,” he said.

The commission will meet at 9 a.m.

