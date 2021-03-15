Sarasota County to allow residents 18+ to pre-register for COVID-19 vaccine

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) — Sarasota County is letting residents ages 18 and up pre-register for appointments to get the COVID-19 vaccine starting Monday—though only those who qualify under state guidelines will be able to get vaccinated for the time being.

Florida lowered the age for COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to 60 years old on Monday. President Joe Biden is calling on states to make all adults eligible for vaccines by May 1.

Sarasota will let all residents ages 15 and older pre-register to get the vaccine, but only those who meet the current state guidelines will get an account number and be notified about their appointment.

As the state lowers the age for vaccine eligibility, those who pre-registered will be automatically issued account numbers and have a place in line.

The Department of Health says the registration link will go live on Monday afternoon at vax941placeholder.com.

For more information, visit sarasota.floridahealth.gov or call the Vaccine Registration call center at 941-861-VAXS (8297), 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. You can also visit the Information and Registration Station inside Sarasota Square Mall from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Florida lowered the age for vaccine eligibility to 60 and older on Monday. Gov. Ron DeSantis said eligibility will drop to 55 soon, and will open up to all ages soon after.