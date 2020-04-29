Sarasota County residents want equal access to beaches, parking lots remain closed

SIESTA KEY, Fla. (WFLA) — People who live in Sarasota County are still divided on whether or not county-operated beaches opened back up too soon. Those who are excited to get back out onto the soft, white sand at Siesta Beach have noticed parking is scarce.

Sarasota County officials decided to keep public parking lots shut down as they reopened beaches for essential activities this week. The hope was to avoid large crowds and limit the number of out-of-county visitors, but some locals feel there’s not equal access for residents who live inland.

Drivers trying to find parking have ended up more than a mile away from the nearest public beach access. Some residents were so fed up with the parking situation, they turned around and went home.

“I am not allowed at the beach because I can’t park my car, but if I lived here or if I lived within walking distance, then I’m allowed om the beach. This is totally unfair,” said Sarasota County resident Lisa Beetge. “I’m a Florida resident and last time I looked, they were taking my tax money just as fast as they were taking anybody else’s down here,” she continued.

Another group of locals who have chosen to speak out to county officials are residents with physical disabilities.

“Under this current policy that they came up with, the beach is only open to able-bodied people that are physically capable of parking some distance away, in some cases even a mile away, and walking to the beach. Whether intentionally or unintentionally, that has completely excluded all of the people that physically cannot do that,” said Sarasota County resident Zhani Glaab.

Glaab has Ehlers-Danlos syndrome, a genetic disorder that she says affects every part of her body. She tells 8 On Your Side going to Siesta Beach isn’t an option for her right now, because there is no handicap parking accessible to the public.

“Siesta Key is one of the most accessible beaches in our area. When they renovated everything there, they did a good job. They have lots of handicap parking, the boardwalk ramps are nice and smooth. It’s just really unfortunate right now because of the rules they came up with that we can’t utilize that resource,” said Glaab.

Her hope is for the county to open up the lot for individuals with handicap placards. “That would be a big step forward,” said Glaab.

Sarasota County Commissioner Christian Ziegler spearheaded efforts to reopen county beaches. He understands parking concerns coming from residents.

“I think the conversation was parking or no parking. It is difficult to really police and only open up a handful of spots out there, but with that said I do share the frustrations of people that may be disabled that want to be able to go access the beach and once we start moving forward talking about parking…they have my commitment that I am going to push for all of the handicap spots to be opened up even if we go to a 50% parking lot,” said Commissioner Ziegler.

“The citizens that live five or ten miles away inland, they deserve equal access as well. So that is why I support opening up parking. I will say that I think you are going to see that happen soon,” said Commissioner Ziegler.

8 On Your Side reached out to Sarasota County officials about Glaab’s concerns. A county spokesperson explained, “the ADA requires equal accommodations, restricting all parking does fall in line with ADA compliance. In addition, while parking lots are unavailable to all beach goers at this time, if an individual needs accessibility accommodations, like a beach wheelchair, they can call 861-5000 to request assistance from Parks, Recreation and Natural Resources.”

We also received this statement from Sarasota County Government officials:

As one of the first communities to reactivate our beaches for essential activities such as walking, running and swimming, we decided to, at least temporarily, keep our parking lots closed in an-effort-to discourage non-Sarasota County residents from visiting.

We continue to evaluate conditions each day, and along with guidance from the governor, will plan additional phased openings. Sarasota County continues to encourage social distancing and proper hygiene while visiting county operated public beaches. We appreciate everyone’s cooperation thus far.

For information regarding ADA assistance at our beaches, call the Sarasota County Contact Center at 941-861-5000.

