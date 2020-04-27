Sarasota County now allowing limited access to beaches

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Sarasota County-operated beaches are officially back open Monday, but only for essential activities.

The limited access means visitors can walk, run, fish, surf and swim.

However, visitors will not be allowed to congregate and must practice social distancing. Umbrellas, towels, chairs, coolers, and alcohol are also not allowed. Public parking, concession stands and playgrounds will also be closed.

Commissioners say they’re trying to avoid an influx of visitors and they plan to slowly phase in a strategy to reopen public parking spaces in the coming weeks.

Lido Beach will remain closed while City of Sarasota officials continue to monitor local COVID-19 testing results.

Business

Local restaurants owners in Siesta Key hope the beach partially reopening will help business.

This time of year is typically the busy season, however with the beaches closed for more than a month, the amount of visitors has dwindled and business has been slow.

“It’s so weird. The entire key is very quiet. And this is typically our busiest time of year. We’re just insanely busy,” said Siesta Key Oyster Bar General Manager Kristin Hale. Hale said the Siesta Key Oyster Bar has been closed for several weeks due to business slowing down, and employee safety.

They have used the time during the closure to remodel and clean the popular restaurant and bar, although she said some employees had to be furloughed.

Hale said the owners have decided to remove the dollar bills attached to the walls to donate to their employees.

The owners also plan to reopen the Siesta Key Oyster Bar On May 1 for takeout.

LATEST STORIES: