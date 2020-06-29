City of Sarasota passes mask ordinance requiring masks for indoor and outdoor settings

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – City of Sarasota leaders have passed an ordinance 4-1 requiring masks both indoor and outdoor public locations and businesses.

The face mask requirement begins at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday, July 1, and will be in effect for 60 days.

Exceptions include:

Children under the age of 18

Schools, daycares and non-City government agencies

People for whom a face covering would cause impairment due to an existing health condition

Those working in a business or profession who do not interact with others, who maintain physical or social distancing from others or where a face covering would prevent them from performing their duties

Those who are outdoors or exercising while maintaining physical distancing

Those who are eating or drinking

And those that are hearing-impaired that need to see the mouth of someone wearing a face covering in order to communicate.

Violations of the mask requirement could result in a civil, non-criminal infraction with penalties up to a $500 fine. An email and phone line for concerns, questions and more information will be available soon.

The City of Sarasota will first focus on education and compliance with complimentary face masks available for pickup outside City Hall from 9 a.m. to noon Tuesday, June 30, and Wednesday, July 1.

