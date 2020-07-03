Sarasota County beaches to remain open for July 4th holiday

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Beaches in Sarasota County are expected to remain open over the 4th of July weekend, but there are some restrictions.

Longboat Key has closed all public beach parking lots in an effort to limit the spread of COVID-19, the town announced Monday. Access to Quick Point and Overlook will also be closed along with public restrooms at Bayfront Park and Joan M. Durante Park.

As of now, public parking will be available over the weekend at other county beaches.

The county is urging beachgoers to practice social distancing and clean up beach trash.

The City of Sarasota issued an order Wednesday requiring people to wear masks in both indoor and outdoor spaces. Longboat Key is also requiring residents to wear masks.

Florida’s long-standing tradition of celebrating the 4th at the beach looks a little different this year as more counties close beaches in an effort to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez signed an emergency order to close beaches from Friday, July 3 to Tuesday, July 7.

Florida reported 9,488 additional cases of COVID-19 along with 67 deaths on Friday. There have been 178,594 total cases of COVID-19 and 3,684 deaths since the outbreak began. Nearly 15,500 people have been hospitalized.

