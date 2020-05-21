Sarasota Bayfront, Siesta Key cancels July 4 fireworks displays

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – The ongoing coronavirus pandemic has canceled another popular event in the bay area.
Today in a joint statement the Siesta Key Chamber of Commerce and Suncoast Charities for Children have decided to cancel their July 4th Fireworks displays.
Organizers for both displays indicated public safety, social distancing and crowd management played a major role in this difficult decision.
Both organizations hope to bring the displays back next year.
