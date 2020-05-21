Breaking News
Having trouble getting WFLA News Channel 8 & WTTA Great 38 on your TV?

Sarasota Bayfront, Siesta Key cancels July 4 fireworks displays

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Where to watch fireworks in Tampa Bay area_19929

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – The ongoing coronavirus pandemic has canceled another popular event in the bay area.

Today in a joint statement the Siesta Key Chamber of Commerce and Suncoast Charities for Children have decided to cancel their July 4th Fireworks displays.

Organizers for both displays indicated public safety, social distancing and crowd management played a major role in this difficult decision.

Both organizations hope to bring the displays back next year.

LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss